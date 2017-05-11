OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- Giyani Gold Corporation (TSX VENTURE: WDG)(FRANKFURT: KT9) ("Giyani" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a field exploration campaign on the recently acquired Kgwakgwe Hill project. The area is home to the only past producing manganese mine in Botswana. The Company's geological team is currently sampling exposed manganese at the mine site and adjacent areas to gain an understanding of the geology and estimate the extent and quality of the potential deposit.

Sample results will be released once available and based on the results, the Company will develop a mining strategy commencing with a local mapping, bulk sampling and drilling campaign. Giyani is continuing to build a strong pipeline of quality assets containing high grade raw materials that are critical for the rapidly growing battery industry.

Additional information may be found on the Giyani website: http://giyanigold.com/projects/.

