

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) reported that, after receiving expressions of interest, it is in preliminary discussions with several parties regarding a potential transaction with the company.



Abercrombie noted that there can be no assurance these discussions will lead to a definitive agreement or that a transaction will be consummated.



Earlier, there were reports that Abercrombie & Fitch was in merger talks with at least two interested buyers.



Among the suitors are apparel chains Express Inc.(EXPR) and American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX