CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX: NVA) ("NuVista") announces that the following matters were approved at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of NuVista held on May 10, 2017 in Calgary, Alberta. Each of the matters is described in greater detail in the Notice of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated March 23, 2017 (the "Circular").

1. Fixing the Number of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the number of directors to be elected at the meeting was fixed at nine members. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- 141,841,878 99.80% 282,202 0.20%

2. Election of Directors

By resolution passed via ballot, the following nine nominees were appointed as directors of NuVista to serve until the next annual meeting of shareholders of NuVista, or until their successors are elected or appointed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------------- ---------------- --------- ---------------- --------- Keith A. MacPhail 138,858,404 98.51% 2,105,116 1.49% Ronald J. Eckhardt 140,792,417 99.88% 171,103 0.12% Pentti O. Karkkainen 139,583,106 99.02% 1,380,414 0.98% Ronald J. Poelzer 139,603,886 99.04% 1,359,634 0.96% Brian G. Shaw 140,768,088 99.86% 195,432 0.14% Sheldon B. Steeves 140,771,888 99.86% 191,632 0.14% Deborah S. Stein 140,925,606 99.97% 37,914 0.03% Jonathan A. Wright 140,040,980 99.35% 922,540 0.65% Grant A. Zawalsky 121,392,153 86.12% 19,571,367 13.88%

3. Appointment of Auditors

By resolution passed via ballot, KPMG LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed as auditors of NuVista to hold office until close of the next annual meeting or until their successors are duly appointed, and the directors were authorized to fix their remuneration. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- 141,683,934 99.69% 440,146 0.31%

4. Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation

By advisory resolution passed via ballot, NuVista's approach to executive compensation was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- 138,035,855 97.92% 2,927,665 2.08%

5. Ratifying and Confirming the Amendments to the Amended and Restated By-Laws

By ordinary resolution passed via ballot, confirmation of the adoption of NuVista's amended and restated by-laws was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Against Percent ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- ---------------- 136,909,268 97.12% 4,054,252 2.88%

INVESTOR INFORMATION

NuVista is an independent Canadian oil and natural gas exploration, development and production corporation with its Common Shares trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "NVA".

Contacts:

NuVista Energy Ltd.

Jonathan Wright

President and CEO

(403) 538-8501



NuVista Energy Ltd.

Ross Andreachuk

VP, Finance and CFO

(403) 538-8539



