

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.7337 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.7362.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie dropped to 1.4816 and 83.78 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4752 and 84.14, respectively.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.72 against the greenback, 1.49 against the euro and 82.00 against the yen.



