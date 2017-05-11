

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to 3-day lows of 1.5940 against the euro and 77.87 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5683 and 79.14, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 1-year low of 0.6818 and a 6-day low of 1.0777 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6926 and 1.0625, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.61 against the euro, 77.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the greenback and 1.09 against the aussie.



