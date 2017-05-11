

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 2-day low of 1.3743 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3651.



Against the euro and the yen, the loonie dropped to 1.4942 and 83.03 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4837 and 83.69, respectively.



The loonie edged down to 1.0103 against the Australian dollar, from an early 4-week high of 1.0006.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 1.52 against the euro, 81.00 against the yen and 1.03 against the aussie.



