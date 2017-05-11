Fraport Traffic Figures - April 2017: Frankfurt Airport Achieves Double-Digit Passenger Growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Positive performance helped by timing of Easter holidays - Fraport's Group airports also report rising traffic

In April 2017, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 5.4 million passengers, representing an increase of 10.0 percent. Thus, for first time since December 2011, monthly traffic achieved double-digit growth at FRA again. In addition, the previous record of April 2015 was exceeded by around 367,000 passengers. Growth was helped by the timing of the Easter holidays in April this year, which boosted travel particularly to leisure destinations in Southern Europe and North Africa. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) grew by 1.9 percent to 185,340 metric tons in the reporting month. This increase, however, was tempered by the production slowdown during the Easter period, thus remaining below average compared to growth rates achieved in the year to date. Aircraft movements climbed by 1.5 percent to 39,580 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) slightly expanded by 0.4 percent to almost 2.5 million metric tons, thus posting a new April record.

Fraport AG's international portfolio reported positive performance across all Group airports in April 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital of Slovenia recorded a 31.5 percent surge in traffic to 132,239 passengers. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru welcomed about 1.6 million passengers in April 2017, an increase of 13.5 percent. The Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined, registerd an increase of 35.9 percent to 78,165 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served almost 1.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 17.7 percent. Traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany advanced by 11.9 percent to 464,474 passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also performed well, serving some 1.1 million passengers - up 27.6 percent. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic increased by 14.0 percent to about 3.4 million passengers. Fraport's international portfolio now comprises 14 Greek airports, which were taken over and consolidated into the Group during the course of the April 2017 reporting month. Regular reporting of traffic development for the 14 Greek airports will commence with the publication of the May 2017 traffic figures.

FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES April 2017 Fraport Group Airports1 April 2017 Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month DELTA % Month DELTA % Month DELTA % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 5,428,203 10.0 182,699 2.5 39,580 1.5 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 132,239 31.5 879 3.3 2,661 2.3 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 1,562,986 13.5 20,588 -0.5 14,750 5.0 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 78,165 35.9 1,042 -29.0 855 2.9 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 20,031 -1.1 1,033 -28.4 276 -11.5 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 58,134 56.1 9 -64.7 579 11.6 Fraport Group Airports1 Year to date (YTD) 2017 Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports YTD DELTA % YTD DELTA % YTD DELTA % FRA Frankfurt Germany 18,552,654 3.9 710,650 5.3 144,110 -0.5 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 420,594 21.6 3,602 10.3 9,860 9.3 LIM Lima Peru2 6,388,932 9.1 81,433 -0.5 59,209 4.6 Fraport Twin Star 204,198 17.0 4,543 -1.6 2,655 0.4 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 52,452 -4.2 4,418 -3.4 873 -14.2 VAR Varna Bulgaria 151,746 26.7 125 > 100.0 1,782 9.5 Fraport Group Airports1 April 2017 Fraport Fully-consolidated airports share (%) FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A 73.40 SKG Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 PVK Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 KVA Kefalonia Greece 73.40 CHQ Kavala Greece 73.40 CFU Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 EFL Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B 73.40 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 KGS Kos Grecce 73.40 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 At equity consolidated airports2 AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 1,456,458 17.7 n.a. n.a. 10,127 16.2 HAJ Hanover Germany 30.00 464,474 11.9 1,174 -44.8 6,044 -7.1 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,147,043 27.6 n.a. n.a. 11,526 16.7 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,397,192 14.0 20,694 11.8 26,112 12.3 At equity consolidated airports2 AYT Antalya Turkey 3,571,796 -0.5 n.a. n.a. 25,886 1.4 HAJ Hanover Germany 1,444,132 1.5 6,496 -4.7 21,688 -3.5 LED St. Petersburg Russia 4,046,083 25.9 n.a. n.a. 42,387 17.6 XIY Xi'an China 13,233,090 14.3 78,291 6.9 101,612 10.3 Frankfurt Airport3 April 2017 Month DELTA % YTD 2017 DELTA % Passengers 5,428,562 10.0 18,553,804 3.9 Cargo (freight & mail) 185,340 1.9 721,104 4.8 Aircraft movements 39,580 1.5 144,110 -0.5 MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,489,932 0.4 9,175,204 -1.8 PAX/PAX-flight5 146.1 7.7 138.4 4.4 Seat load factor (%) 80.2 76.4 Punctuality rate (%) 78.8 80.0 Frankfurt Airport PAX share DELTA %6 PAX share DELTA %6 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 62.9 10.1 60.8 4.4 Germany 11.2 2.1 11.8 3.0 Europe (excl. Germany) 51.7 12.0 49.0 4.7 Western Europe 43.5 12.9 41.0 4.9 Eastern Europe 8.2 7.5 8.0 3.6 Intercontinental 37.1 10.0 39.2 3.2 Africa 4.5 26.3 4.6 9.8 Middle East 5.7 8.7 6.4 4.8 North America 12.2 9.0 11.9 1.1 Central & South America 3.7 3.5 4.5 1.7 Far East 11.0 8.2 11.9 2.6 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.



Definitions:

1. According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep);

2. Preliminary figures;

3. According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep);

4. Inbound traffic only;

5.Scheduled and charter traffic;

6. absolute change vs. previous year in %; * Freight and mail

