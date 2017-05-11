sprite-preloader
11.05.2017 | 07:01
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Fraport Traffic Figures - April 2017: Frankfurt Airport Achieves Double-Digit Passenger Growth

FRANKFURT, Germany, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Positive performance helped by timing of Easter holidays - Fraport's Group airports also report rising traffic

In April 2017, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed some 5.4 million passengers, representing an increase of 10.0 percent. Thus, for first time since December 2011, monthly traffic achieved double-digit growth at FRA again. In addition, the previous record of April 2015 was exceeded by around 367,000 passengers. Growth was helped by the timing of the Easter holidays in April this year, which boosted travel particularly to leisure destinations in Southern Europe and North Africa. FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) grew by 1.9 percent to 185,340 metric tons in the reporting month. This increase, however, was tempered by the production slowdown during the Easter period, thus remaining below average compared to growth rates achieved in the year to date. Aircraft movements climbed by 1.5 percent to 39,580 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) slightly expanded by 0.4 percent to almost 2.5 million metric tons, thus posting a new April record.

Fraport AG's international portfolio reported positive performance across all Group airports in April 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital of Slovenia recorded a 31.5 percent surge in traffic to 132,239 passengers. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru welcomed about 1.6 million passengers in April 2017, an increase of 13.5 percent. The Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined, registerd an increase of 35.9 percent to 78,165 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served almost 1.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 17.7 percent. Traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) in northern Germany advanced by 11.9 percent to 464,474 passengers. Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also performed well, serving some 1.1 million passengers - up 27.6 percent. At Xi'an Airport (XIY) in China, traffic increased by 14.0 percent to about 3.4 million passengers. Fraport's international portfolio now comprises 14 Greek airports, which were taken over and consolidated into the Group during the course of the April 2017 reporting month. Regular reporting of traffic development for the 14 Greek airports will commence with the publication of the May 2017 traffic figures.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free downloading via the photo library located in our Press Center on the Fraport Web site. For TV news and information broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material for downloading.

If you wish to meet a member of our press team when at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details are available here.

FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES
    April 2017
   
    Fraport Group Airports1                                  April 2017
                                Fraport        Passengers       Cargo*        Movements
    Fully-consolidated airports  share (%)   Month DELTA %   Month DELTA %   Month DELTA %
    FRA      Frankfurt  Germany   100.00  5,428,203  10.0   182,699   2.5   39,580    1.5
    LJU      Ljubljana  Slovenia  100.00    132,239  31.5       879   3.3    2,661    2.3
    LIM      Lima       Peru2      70.01  1,562,986  13.5    20,588  -0.5   14,750    5.0
    Fraport Twin Star              60.00     78,165  35.9     1,042 -29.0      855    2.9
    BOJ      Burgas     Bulgaria   60.00     20,031  -1.1     1,033 -28.4      276  -11.5
    VAR      Varna      Bulgaria   60.00     58,134  56.1         9 -64.7      579   11.6

    Fraport Group Airports1                        Year to date (YTD) 2017
                                      Passengers          Cargo              Movements
    Fully-consolidated airports      YTD   DELTA %    YTD   DELTA %      YTD      DELTA %
    FRA      Frankfurt  Germany  18,552,654   3.9  710,650     5.3      144,110    -0.5
    LJU      Ljubljana  Slovenia    420,594  21.6    3,602    10.3        9,860     9.3
    LIM      Lima       Peru2     6,388,932   9.1   81,433    -0.5       59,209     4.6
    Fraport Twin Star               204,198  17.0    4,543    -1.6        2,655     0.4
    BOJ      Burgas     Bulgaria     52,452  -4.2    4,418    -3.4          873   -14.2
    VAR      Varna      Bulgaria    151,746  26.7      125 > 100.0        1,782     9.5

    Fraport Group Airports1                        April 2017
                                                   Fraport
    Fully-consolidated airports                    share (%)
    FRA      Frankfurt           Germany              100.00
    LJU      Ljubljana           Slovenia             100.00
    LIM      Lima                Peru2                 70.01
    Fraport Twin Star                                  60.00
    BOJ      Burgas              Bulgaria              60.00
    VAR      Varna               Bulgaria              60.00
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B            73.40
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A              73.40
    SKG      Kerkyra (Corfu)     Greece                73.40
    PVK      Chania (Crete)      Greece                73.40
    KVA      Kefalonia           Greece                73.40
    CHQ      Kavala              Greece                73.40
    CFU      Aktion/Preveza      Greece                73.40
    EFL      Thessaloniki        Greece                73.40
    ZTH      Zakynthos           Greece                73.40
    Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B              73.40
    JMK      Mykonos             Greece                73.40
    JSI      Skiathos            Greece                73.40
    JTR      Santorini (Thira)   Greece                73.40
    KGS      Kos                 Grecce                73.40
    MJT      Mytilene (Lesvos)   Greece                73.40
    RHO      Rhodes              Greece                73.40
    SMI      Samos               Greece                73.40

    At equity consolidated airports2
    AYT      Antalya         Turkey   51.00  1,456,458  17.7    n.a.    n.a.   10,127  16.2
    HAJ      Hanover         Germany  30.00    464,474  11.9   1,174   -44.8    6,044  -7.1
    LED      St. Petersburg  Russia   25.00  1,147,043  27.6    n.a.    n.a.   11,526  16.7
    XIY      Xi'an           China    24.50  3,397,192  14.0  20,694    11.8   26,112  12.3

    At equity consolidated airports2
    AYT      Antalya         Turkey          3,571,796  -0.5    n.a.    n.a.   25,886   1.4
    HAJ      Hanover         Germany         1,444,132   1.5   6,496    -4.7   21,688  -3.5
    LED      St. Petersburg  Russia          4,046,083  25.9    n.a.    n.a.   42,387  17.6
    XIY      Xi'an           China          13,233,090  14.3  78,291     6.9  101,612  10.3

    Frankfurt Airport3

    April 2017                             Month     DELTA %        YTD 2017      DELTA %
    Passengers                         5,428,562        10.0      18,553,804          3.9
    Cargo (freight & mail)               185,340         1.9         721,104          4.8
    Aircraft movements                    39,580         1.5         144,110         -0.5
    MTOW (in metric tons)4             2,489,932         0.4       9,175,204         -1.8
    PAX/PAX-flight5                        146.1         7.7           138.4          4.4
    Seat load factor (%)                    80.2                        76.4
    Punctuality rate (%)                    78.8                        80.0

    Frankfurt Airport                        PAX share      DELTA %6  PAX share    DELTA %6
    Regional Split                              Month                     YTD
    Continental                                        62.9     10.1          60.8      4.4
    Germany                                            11.2      2.1          11.8      3.0
    Europe (excl. Germany)                             51.7     12.0          49.0      4.7
    Western Europe                                     43.5     12.9          41.0      4.9
    Eastern Europe                                      8.2      7.5           8.0      3.6
    Intercontinental                                   37.1     10.0          39.2      3.2
    Africa                                              4.5     26.3           4.6      9.8
    Middle East                                         5.7      8.7           6.4      4.8
    North America                                      12.2      9.0          11.9      1.1
    Central & South America                             3.7      3.5           4.5      1.7
    Far East                                           11.0      8.2          11.9      2.6
    Australia                                           0.0     n.a.           0.0     n.a.


Information
Fraport's international portfolio now comprises 14 Greek airports, which were taken over and consolidated into the Group during the course of the April 2017 reporting month. Regular reporting of traffic development for the 14 Greek airports will commence with the publication of the May 2017 traffic figures.

Definitions:

1. According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep);

2. Preliminary figures;

3. According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commerical and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep);

4. Inbound traffic only;

5.Scheduled and charter traffic;

6. absolute change vs. previous year in %; * Freight and mail

Fraport AG
Torben Beckmann
Telephone: +49-69-690-70553
Deputy Head of Press Office
E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de


Spokesperson for Business & Finance
Internet: http://www.fraport.com
60547 Frankfurt, Germany
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.


© 2017 PR Newswire