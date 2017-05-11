Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors

In the first quarter 2017, X-FAB posted sales of USD 147.9 million and a net profit of USD 11.2 million or 9 cent per current outstanding share.

Compared to the first quarter of 2016, sales show an increase of 39%. When including the sales of the French operation in the first quarter 2016, the pro forma increase is 12%. Compared to the previous quarter, sales were 7% lower, predominantly due to lower subcontracted consumer revenue. Gross profit was USD 29.3 million, an increase of 52% compared to the same quarter last year and an increase of 5% compared to the previous quarter. The operating income was USD 11.6 million, an increase of 69% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 2% compared to the previous quarter. The operating margin was 7.8%, an improvement of 139 base points compared to the same quarter last year and 43 base points better than the previous quarter.

Net profit of the quarter was 239% higher compared to the same quarter last year and decreased by 15% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to a one-off increase in deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter 2016 linked to the acquisition of the French operations as of October 1st, 2016. The subcontracted business represented USD 15.5 million in the first quarter 2017 with a corresponding operating profit of USD 1.7 million.

Outlook:

For the second quarter, X-FAB expects to post USD 136-141 million in revenue with an EBITDA at about 19%. For the full year, the company foresees a further decrease in the subcontracted consumer business and better than expected sales in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial and medical. As a result, the company maintains its EBITDA goal for the full year and confirms the margin range of 19-20%.

Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB, comments: "X-FAB started the year well with increased utilization in our factories compared to the same period previous year. I am very glad about the progress made with the integration of X-FAB France. As planned, we will start production in X-FAB France on X-FAB's proprietary technologies in the third quarter this year.

"Prototyping revenue in the first quarter 2017 reached an all-time high of USD 13.2 million, 25% higher than the average last year. This shows the increased interest in our technologies. It also is a good early look indicator for future production revenue. Sales in our core markets automotive, industrial and medical totaled USD 77.2 million, an increase of 27% compared to the same quarter last year and 2% higher compared to the previous quarter. The share of automotive, industrial and medical markets increased from 47.6% in the previous quarter to 52.2% in the first quarter 2017. A higher exposure to our core end markets also improves visibility. Due to stock corrections by our customers, we expect the subcontracted business in the communication segment to drop in the second quarter of 2017."

The second quarter results will be communicated on August 21st, 2017.

About X-FAB

X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approximately 3,800 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com

Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss

in thousands of USD Quarter ended Quarter ended Quarter ended Year ended 31 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2016 31 Dec 2016 31 Dec 2016 audited Revenue 147,942 106,530 159,299 512,897 Cost of sales -118,633 -87,211 -131,365 -407,831 Gross Profit 29,309 19,320 27,933 105,066 Research and development expenses -7,503 -5,420 -9,079 -26,847 Selling expenses -2,371 -1,704 -2,176 -7,369 General and administrative expenses -7,768 -4,930 -7,916 -22,786 Rental income and expenses from investment properties 56 -342 2,865 1,897 Other income and other expenses -170 -85 135 496 Operating profit 11,553 6,838 11,763 50,456 Finance revenue 712 21 9,105 11,119 Finance costs -947 -3,528 -11,917 -19,123 Net financial result -235 -3,508 -2,812 -8,005 Profit before taxes 11,318 3,330 8,950 42,451 Income tax -104 -86 4,185 3,500 Net Profit 11,214 3,244 13,135 45,952 EBITDA 25,088 18,714 24,958 100,614

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

in thousands of USD Quarter ended Quarter ended Year ended 31 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2016 31 Dec 2016 audited ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 274,645 234,560 265,472 Investment properties 9,000 9,425 9,143 Intangible assets 7,536 7,098 7,874 Non-current investments 359 139 190 Other non-current assets 48 75 36 Deferred tax assets 20,438 14,647 19,904 Total non-current assets 312,025 265,945 302,618 Current assets Inventories 92,387 66,464 88,972 Trade and other receivables 87,417 66,394 77,292 Other assets 27,539 16,157 18,881 Cash and cash equivalents 97,871 54,369 104,157 Total current assets 305,214 203,384 289,303 TOTAL ASSETS 617,239 469,329 591,921 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Share capital 265,231 265,231 265,231 Share premium 255,004 264,535 255,262 Retained earnings -185,287 -238,878 -196,506 Cumulative translation adjustment -740 -875 -879 Treasury shares -770 -10,043 -770 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 333,439 279,971 322,338 Non-controlling interests 384 366 400 Total equity 333,823 280,337 322,738 Non-current liabilities Non-current loans and borrowings 126,459 98,216 132,407 Other non-current liabilities and provisions 8,234 1,703 8,481 Total non-current liabilities 134,692 99,918 140,888 Current liabilities Trade payables 43,537 13,235 49,032 Current loans and borrowings 42,731 20,158 31,432 Other current liabilities and provisions 62,456 55,681 47,831 Total current liabilities 148,723 89,073 128,295 Total equity and liabilities 617,239 469,329 591,921

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow

in thousands of USD Quarter ended Quarter ended Year ended 31 Mar 2017 31 Mar 2016 31 Dec 2016 audited Income before taxes 11,318 3,330 42,451 Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities: 15,967 14,961 51,381 Depreciation and amortisation, before effect of grants and subsidies 13,535 11,875 50,158 Recognised investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortisation -915 -883 -2,858 Interest income and expenses (net) 833 1,079 4,434 Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property and equipment (net) 0 -2 -232 Loss/(gain) on the sale of financial assets/change in fair value (net) -167 0 280 Other non-cash transactions (net) 2,681 2,892 -400 Changes in working capital: -15,059 -10,032 -16,359 Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables -9,910 -21,429 -32,825 Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and prepaid expenses -7,600 -4,935 -9,828 Decrease/(increase) of inventories -3,174 -4,606 -16,318 (Decrease)/increase of trade payables -7,393 2,866 34,802 (Decrease)/increase of other liabilities 13,018 18,073 7,810 Income taxes (paid)/received -204 1 -3,554 Cash Flow from operating activities 12,022 8,261 73,920 Cash Flow from investing activities: Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets -20,633 -14,593 -72,189 Payments for investments 0 -139 -289 Proceeds from sale of investments 0 0 0 Acquisition of subsidary, net of cash acquired 0 0 -10,178 Payments for loan investments to related parties -29 -4 -5,694 Proceeds from loan investments in related parties 41 10 5,740 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0 5 735 Interest received 314 67 275 Cash Flow used in investing activities -20,308 -14,654 -81,600 Cash Flow from financing activities: Proceeds from loans and borrowings 10,073 0 60,981 Repayment of loans and borrowings -6,955 -4,364 -19,374 Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements 0 58 6,190 Payments of lease installments -613 -332 -1,558 Receipt of government grants and subsidies 47 0 2,532 Interest paid -663 -739 -2,843 Distribution to non-controlling interests -11 0 -11 Cash Flow used in financing activities 1,878 -5,376 45,917 Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances 121 55 -177 Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents -6,408 -11,769 38,237 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 104,157 66,084 66,098 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 97,871 54,369 104,157

