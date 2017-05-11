Intermediate declaration by the Board of Directors
In the first quarter 2017, X-FAB posted sales of USD 147.9 million and a net profit of USD 11.2 million or 9 cent per current outstanding share.
Compared to the first quarter of 2016, sales show an increase of 39%. When including the sales of the French operation in the first quarter 2016, the pro forma increase is 12%. Compared to the previous quarter, sales were 7% lower, predominantly due to lower subcontracted consumer revenue. Gross profit was USD 29.3 million, an increase of 52% compared to the same quarter last year and an increase of 5% compared to the previous quarter. The operating income was USD 11.6 million, an increase of 69% compared to the same quarter of last year and a decrease of 2% compared to the previous quarter. The operating margin was 7.8%, an improvement of 139 base points compared to the same quarter last year and 43 base points better than the previous quarter.
Net profit of the quarter was 239% higher compared to the same quarter last year and decreased by 15% compared to the previous quarter, mainly due to a one-off increase in deferred tax assets in the fourth quarter 2016 linked to the acquisition of the French operations as of October 1st, 2016. The subcontracted business represented USD 15.5 million in the first quarter 2017 with a corresponding operating profit of USD 1.7 million.
Outlook:
For the second quarter, X-FAB expects to post USD 136-141 million in revenue with an EBITDA at about 19%. For the full year, the company foresees a further decrease in the subcontracted consumer business and better than expected sales in X-FAB's core markets automotive, industrial and medical. As a result, the company maintains its EBITDA goal for the full year and confirms the margin range of 19-20%.
Rudi De Winter, CEO of X-FAB, comments: "X-FAB started the year well with increased utilization in our factories compared to the same period previous year. I am very glad about the progress made with the integration of X-FAB France. As planned, we will start production in X-FAB France on X-FAB's proprietary technologies in the third quarter this year.
"Prototyping revenue in the first quarter 2017 reached an all-time high of USD 13.2 million, 25% higher than the average last year. This shows the increased interest in our technologies. It also is a good early look indicator for future production revenue. Sales in our core markets automotive, industrial and medical totaled USD 77.2 million, an increase of 27% compared to the same quarter last year and 2% higher compared to the previous quarter. The share of automotive, industrial and medical markets increased from 47.6% in the previous quarter to 52.2% in the first quarter 2017. A higher exposure to our core end markets also improves visibility. Due to stock corrections by our customers, we expect the subcontracted business in the communication segment to drop in the second quarter of 2017."
X-FAB's first quarter results will be discussed in a live conference call on Thursday, May 11th, 2017 at 5.00 pm CEST. The conference call will be in English. Please register in advance of the conference using the following link: http://emea.directeventreg.com/registration/21362180
Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID. In the 10 minutes prior to the call, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.
The conference call will be available for replay for seven days after the call. The replay number will be +44 (0)1452550000, conference ID 21362180.
The second quarter results will be communicated on August 21st, 2017.
About X-FAB
X-FAB is the leading analog/mixed-signal and MEMS foundry group manufacturing silicon wafers for automotive, industrial, consumer, medical and other applications. Its customers worldwide benefit from the highest quality standards, manufacturing excellence and innovative solutions by using X-FAB's modular CMOS processes in geometries ranging from 1.0 to 0.13 µm, and its special BCD, SOI and MEMS long-lifetime processes. X-FAB's analog-digital integrated circuits (mixed-signal ICs), sensors and micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) are manufactured at six production facilities in Germany, France, Malaysia and the U.S. X-FAB employs approximately 3,800 people worldwide. For more information, please visit www.xfab.com
Consolidated Statement of Profit and Loss
|in thousands of USD
|Quarter ended
|Quarter ended
|Quarter ended
|Year ended
|31 Mar 2017
|31 Mar 2016
|31 Dec 2016
|31 Dec 2016
|audited
|Revenue
|147,942
|106,530
|159,299
|512,897
|Cost of sales
|-118,633
|-87,211
|-131,365
|-407,831
|Gross Profit
|29,309
|19,320
|27,933
|105,066
|Research and development expenses
|-7,503
|-5,420
|-9,079
|-26,847
|Selling expenses
|-2,371
|-1,704
|-2,176
|-7,369
|General and administrative expenses
|-7,768
|-4,930
|-7,916
|-22,786
|Rental income and expenses from investment properties
|56
|-342
|2,865
|1,897
|Other income and other expenses
|-170
|-85
|135
|496
|Operating profit
|11,553
|6,838
|11,763
|50,456
|Finance revenue
|712
|21
|9,105
|11,119
|Finance costs
|-947
|-3,528
|-11,917
|-19,123
|Net financial result
|-235
|-3,508
|-2,812
|-8,005
|Profit before taxes
|11,318
|3,330
|8,950
|42,451
|Income tax
|-104
|-86
|4,185
|3,500
|Net Profit
|11,214
|3,244
|13,135
|45,952
|EBITDA
|25,088
|18,714
|24,958
|100,614
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
|in thousands of USD
|Quarter ended
|Quarter ended
|Year ended
|31 Mar 2017
|31 Mar 2016
|31 Dec 2016
|audited
|ASSETS
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
|274,645
|234,560
|265,472
|Investment properties
|9,000
|9,425
|9,143
|Intangible assets
|7,536
|7,098
|7,874
|Non-current investments
|359
|139
|190
|Other non-current assets
|48
|75
|36
|Deferred tax assets
|20,438
|14,647
|19,904
|Total non-current assets
|312,025
|265,945
|302,618
|Current assets
|Inventories
|92,387
|66,464
|88,972
|Trade and other receivables
|87,417
|66,394
|77,292
|Other assets
|27,539
|16,157
|18,881
|Cash and cash equivalents
|97,871
|54,369
|104,157
|Total current assets
|305,214
|203,384
|289,303
|TOTAL ASSETS
|617,239
|469,329
|591,921
|EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
|Equity
|Share capital
|265,231
|265,231
|265,231
|Share premium
|255,004
|264,535
|255,262
|Retained earnings
|-185,287
|-238,878
|-196,506
|Cumulative translation adjustment
|-740
|-875
|-879
|Treasury shares
|-770
|-10,043
|-770
|Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent
|333,439
|279,971
|322,338
|Non-controlling interests
|384
|366
|400
|Total equity
|333,823
|280,337
|322,738
|Non-current liabilities
|Non-current loans and borrowings
|126,459
|98,216
|132,407
|Other non-current liabilities and provisions
|8,234
|1,703
|8,481
|Total non-current liabilities
|134,692
|99,918
|140,888
|Current liabilities
|Trade payables
|43,537
|13,235
|49,032
|Current loans and borrowings
|42,731
|20,158
|31,432
|Other current liabilities and provisions
|62,456
|55,681
|47,831
|Total current liabilities
|148,723
|89,073
|128,295
|Total equity and liabilities
|617,239
|469,329
|591,921
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow
|in thousands of USD
|Quarter ended
|Quarter ended
|Year ended
|31 Mar 2017
|31 Mar 2016
|31 Dec 2016
|audited
|Income before taxes
|11,318
|3,330
|42,451
|Reconciliation of net income to cash flow arising from operating activities:
|15,967
|14,961
|51,381
|Depreciation and amortisation, before effect of grants and subsidies
|13,535
|11,875
|50,158
|Recognised investment grants and subsidies netted with depreciation and amortisation
|-915
|-883
|-2,858
|Interest income and expenses (net)
|833
|1,079
|4,434
|Loss/(gain) on the sale of plant, property and equipment (net)
|0
|-2
|-232
|Loss/(gain) on the sale of financial assets/change in fair value (net)
|-167
|0
|280
|Other non-cash transactions (net)
|2,681
|2,892
|-400
|Changes in working capital:
|-15,059
|-10,032
|-16,359
|Decrease/(increase) of trade receivables
|-9,910
|-21,429
|-32,825
|Decrease/(increase) of other receivables and prepaid expenses
|-7,600
|-4,935
|-9,828
|Decrease/(increase) of inventories
|-3,174
|-4,606
|-16,318
|(Decrease)/increase of trade payables
|-7,393
|2,866
|34,802
|(Decrease)/increase of other liabilities
|13,018
|18,073
|7,810
|Income taxes (paid)/received
|-204
|1
|-3,554
|Cash Flow from operating activities
|12,022
|8,261
|73,920
|Cash Flow from investing activities:
|Payments for property, plant, equipment and intangible assets
|-20,633
|-14,593
|-72,189
|Payments for investments
|0
|-139
|-289
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|0
|0
|0
|Acquisition of subsidary, net of cash acquired
|0
|0
|-10,178
|Payments for loan investments to related parties
|-29
|-4
|-5,694
|Proceeds from loan investments in related parties
|41
|10
|5,740
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|0
|5
|735
|Interest received
|314
|67
|275
|Cash Flow used in investing activities
|-20,308
|-14,654
|-81,600
|Cash Flow from financing activities:
|Proceeds from loans and borrowings
|10,073
|0
|60,981
|Repayment of loans and borrowings
|-6,955
|-4,364
|-19,374
|Receipts from sale leaseback arrangements
|0
|58
|6,190
|Payments of lease installments
|-613
|-332
|-1,558
|Receipt of government grants and subsidies
|47
|0
|2,532
|Interest paid
|-663
|-739
|-2,843
|Distribution to non-controlling interests
|-11
|0
|-11
|Cash Flow used in financing activities
|1,878
|-5,376
|45,917
|Effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on cash balances
|121
|55
|-177
|Increase/(decrease) of cash and cash equivalents
|-6,408
|-11,769
|38,237
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|104,157
|66,084
|66,098
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|97,871
|54,369
|104,157
Contacts:
X-FAB Press Contact
Uta Steinbrecher, +49-361-427-6489
Investor Relations
X-FAB Silicon Foundries
uta.steinbrecher@xfab.com