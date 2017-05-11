Helsinki, Finland, 2017-05-11 07:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Aktia Bank plc Interim report January-March 2017 11.5.2017 at 8:00 a.m.





CEO Martin Backman



"Increased sales, successful launches of new investment funds and a strong market development contributed to a 12 % increase in net commission income. A revision of Aktia's strategy has been initiated, aiming at increased profitability."



JANUARY-MARCH 2017: OPERATING PROFIT EUR 16.4 (14.6) MILLION



-- Full-scale implementation of the core banking system is planned for the second half of 2017. -- Martin Backman took office 6 March 2017 as President & CEO -- Aktia Real Estate Mortgage Bank was merged with Aktia at the end of February. -- Aktia in the top of fixed income fund management again. -- Aktia donated EUR 500,000 to universities.



Outlook for 2017 (unchanged): The operating profit for 2017 is estimated to be lower than in 2016, as no larger one-time gains are expected.



Key figures



(EUR million) 1Q2017 1Q2016 ?% 2016 4Q2016 1Q/4Q 3Q2016 2Q2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net interest 23.4 24.6 -5 % 95.6 23.0 2 % 23.9 24.1 income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net commission 21.1 18.9 12 % 79.7 20.1 5 % 20.0 20.7 income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total operating 53.1 50.4 5 % 211.3 50.6 5 % 50.9 59.4 income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total operating -37.3 -36.5 2 % -148.4 -40.5 -8 % -34.6 -36.8 expenses -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Write-downs on -0.1 -0.1 -29 % -2.2 -1.5 -97 % -0.5 -0.1 credits and other commitments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit 16.4 14.6 13 % 61.5 8.6 90 % 15.8 22.4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost-to-income 0.70 0.72 -3 % 0.70 0.80 -13 % 0.68 0.62 ratio -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Earnings per 0.20 0.18 13 % 0.74 0.10 103 % 0.19 0.27 share (EPS), EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity per share 9.34 9.56 -2 % 9.24 9.24 1 % 9.35 9.15 (NAV)1, EUR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Return on equity 8.7 7.6 15 % 8.0 4.2 106 % 8.4 11.6 (ROE), % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Common Equity 18.2 19.5 -7 % 19.5 19.5 -7 % 19.2 19.7 Tier 1 capital ratio1,% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Capital adequacy 24.8 25.6 -3 % 26.3 26.3 -6 % 25.5 26.2 ratio1, % -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Write-downs on 0.00 0.00 - 0.04 0.03 -100 % 0.01 0.00 credits / total loan book, % --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



1) At the end of the period



Financial calendar



Interim report January - June 2017 8 August 2017 Interim report January - September 2017 8 November 2017



AKTIA BANK PLC



Board of Directors



Aktia provides a broad range of products within banking, insurance and real estate agency. Aktia operates mainly in coastal areas and inland growth areas. Aktia has ca 380,000 customers who are served by about 1,000 employees at 45 branch offices and via online and telephone services. Aktia's shares (AKTAV, AKTRV) are listed on the list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information about Aktia see www.aktia.com



CEO Martin Backman, tel. +358 10 247 6250 Head of IR Anna Gabrán, tel. +358 10 247 6501, anna.gabran(at) aktia.fi



