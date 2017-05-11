TiGenix: TiGenix to present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas

PRESS RELEASE

TiGenix to present at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas

Leuven (BELGIUM) - May 11, 2017, 07:00h CEST - TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and NASDAQ: TIG), an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on exploiting the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, stem cells to develop novel therapies for serious medical conditions, today announces that Eduardo Bravo, Chief Executive Officer of TiGenix, will be presenting at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas (USA) on Thursday, May 18 at 11:20 am PDT.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/healthcare2017/id21306392354.cfm (http://www.veracast.com/webcasts/baml/healthcare2017/id21306392354.cfm). To ensure timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast. A replay will be made available on the Company website http://www.tigenix.com/ (http://www.tigenix.com/) shortly after the live presentation and remain available for 12 months.

The TiGenix management team will be available for one-to-one meetings on Wednesday, May 17 and Thursday, May 18. Please contact Investor Relations at Investor@tigenix.com (mailto:Investor@tigenix.com) for a meeting request.

For more information

Claudia D'Augusta

Chief Financial Officer

T: +34 91 804 92 64

claudia.daugusta@tigenix.com (mailto:claudia.daugusta@tigenix.com)

About TiGenix

TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and NASDAQ: TIG) is an advanced biopharmaceutical company focused on exploiting the anti-inflammatory properties of allogeneic, or donor-derived, stem cells to develop novel therapies for serious medical conditions.

TiGenix lead product, Cx601, has successfully completed a European Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of complex perianal fistulas - a severe, debilitating complication of Crohn's disease. Cx601 has been filed for regulatory approval in Europe and a global Phase III trial intended to support a future U.S. Biologic License Application (BLA) is expected to start in 2017. TiGenix has entered into a licensing agreement with Takeda, a global pharmaceutical company active in gastroenterology, under which Takeda acquired the exclusive right to develop and commercialize Cx601 for complex perianal fistulas outside the U.S. TiGenix' second adipose-derived product, Cx611, is undergoing a Phase I/II trial in severe sepsis - a major cause of mortality in the developed world. Finally, AlloCSC-01, targeting acute ischemic heart disease, has demonstrated positive results in a Phase I/II trial in acute myocardial infarction (AMI). TiGenix is headquartered in Leuven (Belgium) and has operations in Madrid (Spain). For more information, please visit http://www.tigenix.com (http://www.tigenix.com/) .

