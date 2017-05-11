

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group AG (ZURVY) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders declined 31 percent to $607 million from $875 million last year.



Business operating profit dropped 13 percent to $928 million from $1.07 billion a year ago. Business operating profit, excluding Ogden, was $1.2 billion, up 14% from the prior year period, with strong performance across all businesses and a good investment result.



The company said it remains on track to deliver on the strategic priorities outlined at the investor day in November 2016.



Zurich set four targets for 2017 to 2019 earlier. These are: a business operating profit return on equity after tax in excess of 12% over the period, and growing; net expense savings against the 2015 baseline of $1.5 billion by 2019, cash remittances over the three-years of $9.5 billion, and a target Z-ECM ratio of between 100% - 120%.



Group Chief Financial Officer George Quinn said, 'This is a good start to the year with strong performance from all of our businesses. Underwriting performance is improving and we have delivered another absolute reduction in expenses. The stronger economic environment is also delivering a better than expected investment performance and, given the cautious position that we took last year, could positively influence the rest of this year.... This strong start to the year puts us on solid footing to deliver on our 2017-2019 financial targets.'



