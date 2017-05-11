sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

73,12 Euro		+0,77
+1,06 %
WKN: 577330 ISIN: DE0005773303 Ticker-Symbol: FRA 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
MDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRAPORT AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
72,96
73,34
10.05.
73,03
73,28
10.05.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRAPORT AG
FRAPORT AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FRAPORT AG73,12+1,06 %