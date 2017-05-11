

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, reported that FRA served some 5.4 million passengers in April 2017, representing an increase of 10.0 percent. Thus, for first time since December 2011, monthly traffic achieved double-digit growth at FRA again.



In addition, the previous record of April 2015 was exceeded by around 367,000 passengers. Growth was helped by the timing of the Easter holidays in April this year, which boosted travel particularly to leisure destinations in Southern Europe and North Africa.



FRA's cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) grew by 1.9 percent to 185,340 metric tons in the reporting month. This increase, however, was tempered by the production slowdown during the Easter period, thus remaining below average compared to growth rates achieved in the year to date.



Aircraft movements climbed by 1.5 percent to 39,580 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) slightly expanded by 0.4 percent to almost 2.5 million metric tons, thus posting a new April record.



Fraport AG's international portfolio reported positive performance across all Group airports in April 2017. Ljubljana Airport (LJU) in the capital of Slovenia recorded a 31.5 percent surge in traffic to 132,239 passengers. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru welcomed about 1.6 million passengers in April 2017, an increase of 13.5 percent.



The Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, combined, registerd an increase of 35.9 percent to 78,165 passengers. Antalya Airport (AYT) in Turkey served almost 1.5 million passengers, representing an increase of 17.7 percent.



