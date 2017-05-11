Intertrust Group: Major shareholder Blackstone places 10 million shares of Intertrust with institutional investors

Amsterdam - 11 May 2017 - Intertrust N.V. ("Intertrust" or the "Company") [ticker symbol INTER], a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, announces that it has been informed that Blackstone Perpetual Topco S.Ã .r.l., an entity controlled by investment funds managed by Blackstone Group L.P. ("Blackstone"), a major shareholder of Intertrust, has placed 10 million Intertrust shares at EUR 18.60 per share with institutional investors via an accelerated book build.

Following this transaction, Blackstone owns 23.39% of Intertrust shares.

For further information

Intertrust N.V. annelouise.metz@intertrustgroup.com

Anne Louise Metz Tel: +31 20 577 1157

Director of Investor Relations, Marketing & Communications

About Intertrust

Intertrust is a leading global provider of high-value trust, corporate and fund services, with approximately 2,500 employees located throughout a network of 41 offices in 30 jurisdictions across Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle-East. The Company delivers high-quality, tailored services to its clients with a view to building long-term relationships. Intertrust's business services offering is comprised of corporate services, fund services, capital market services, and private wealth services. Intertrust has leading market positions in selected key geographic markets of its industry, including the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Jersey, and the Cayman Islands. Intertrust works with global law firms and accountancy firms, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, fund managers, high net worth individuals and family offices.

