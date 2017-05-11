

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Real estate lender Aareal Bank Group (AAALF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter consolidated net income allocated to ordinary shareholders declined to 38 million euros from 51 million euros last year.



First-quarter consolidated operating profit of 71 million euros was lower than last year's 87 million euros, fully in line with expectations.



Net interest income for the first quarter was 164 million euros, down from 180 million euros a year ago. The decrease was largely attributable to the continued reduction of WestImmo and Corealcredit portfolios.



Allowance for credit losses of 2 million euros was unchanged year-on-year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company currently continues to see good opportunities to achieve consolidated operating profit of between 310 million euros and 350 million euros.



Earnings per share are projected in a range between 2.85 euros and 3.30 euros.



Consolidated net interest income is expected at between 620 million euros and 660 million euros for the year. The Bank continues to anticipate a decrease in full-year allowance for credit losses, to a range between 75 million euros and 100 million euros.



Hermann Merkens, Chairman of the Management Board, said, 'Aareal Bank Group remains on course in the 2017 financial year. We are consistently pursuing the priorities defined in our 'Aareal 2020' strategy, in both business segments, and making very good progress. Following the solid start into the current financial year, we remain confident that we will achieve our targets for 2017 and beyond.'



