

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Mail and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPSGY.PK) reported that its first-quarter of 2017 Consolidated net profit after non-controlling interests declined to 633 million euros from last year's 639 million euros, due to a higher tax rate. Basic earnings per share decreased to 0.52 euros from 0.53 euros in the previous year.



'Following a record year in 2016, the upward trend has continued at Deutsche Post DHL Group this year. We reported growth in all four divisions in the first quarter: Our strategy is working, and we are confident that we will achieve our targets for 2017,' said Frank Appel, CEO, Deutsche Post DHL Group



Deutsche Post DHL Group expects the global economy to grow moderately in 2017. After a good first quarter, the Group has maintained its forecast of increasing EBIT to around EUR 3.75 billion. Additionally, Deutsche Post DHL Group continues to forecast that operating profit will increase by an average of more than 8% annually (CAGR) during the period from 2013 to 2020.



The company's operating profit increased by 1.4% to 885 million euros in the first quarter. Adjusted for the non-recurring positive effect posted by Supply Chain in 2016, the increase in EBIT was 6.0%. The improvement in the Group's profitability was driven largely by Express, with a significant double-digit growth in operating profit.



Group revenue grew significantly by 7.3% to 14.9 billion euros in the first three months of the year. All four divisions contributed to the strong growth. Volumes and revenue saw substantial growth in particular in the German and international Parcel and eCommerce businesses as well as the global Express business.



