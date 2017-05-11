

NIESTETAL (dpa-AFX) - SMA Solar Technology (SMTGF.PK) reported first-quarter net income of 6.3 million euros compared to 18.8 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.17 euros compared to 0.54 euros. EBITDA dropped to 15.9 million euros from 41.3 million euros.



In the first quarter of 2017, SMA Solar Technology AG sold inverters with a total output of 1.7 GW (prior year 2.1 GW) and generated sales of 173.2 million euros compared to 248.1 million euros, previous year.



'The first quarter of 2017 was shaped by high price pressure in all markets and segments in addition to poor weather conditions on key sales markets,' said SMA CEO Pierre-Pascal Urbon.



In light of the high order backlog, the SMA Managing Board confirmed its sales and earnings forecast for the 2017 fiscal year published on January 26, 2017. The forecast anticipates sales of 830 million to 900 million euros, and EBITDA of 70 million to 90 million euros.



