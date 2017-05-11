

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - A measure of peoples' assessment of the Japanese economy increased more-than-expected in April, survey figures from the Cabinet Office showed Thursday.



The current index of Economy Watchers' survey rose to 48.1 in April from 47.4 in March. Economists had expected the index to climb to 47.8.



Any reading above 50 indicates optimism and a reading below 50 suggests pessimism.



The outlook index also improved to 48.8 in April from 48.1 in the preceding month. It was forecast to rise slightly to 48.2.



