

BONN (dpa-AFX) - German telecom giant Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY.PK) Thursday reported that its net profit for the first quarter fell more than 75 percent, impacted by T-Mobile US bonds and financial stake in BT. Revenues, however, grew 5.8 percent year-over-year.



The Group's net profit declined to 0.747 billion euros from 3.125 billion euros last year. The 2.4 billion euros reduction in profit is primarily due to negative re-measurement effects from the exercise and subsequent measurement of embedded derivatives in T-Mobile US bonds and impairment of its financial stake in BT.



Adjusted for special items, net profit slid 10.3 percent to 0.939 billion euros.



EBIT for the period slid to 2.8 billion euros from 4.5 billion euros. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.5 percent to 5.6 billion euros. At 29.8 percent, the Group's adjusted EBITDA margin increased slightly from prior-year level's 29.3 percent.



For the first quarter, net revenue grew 5.8 percent to 18.6 billion euros. On a comparable basis, excluding exchange rate effects and effects from changes in the composition of the Group, net revenue increased by 3.9 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX