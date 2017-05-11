sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

5,797 Euro		+0,098
+1,72 %
WKN: 547930 ISIN: DE0005479307 Ticker-Symbol: VG8 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VARENGOLD BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARENGOLD BANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VARENGOLD BANK AG
VARENGOLD BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VARENGOLD BANK AG5,797+1,72 %