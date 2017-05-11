Folgendes Instrument wird heute EX gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute nicht angezeigt. Im Zuge der Referenzpreisanpassung werden Quotes und nicht persistente Orders geloescht.



The following instrument is traded ex today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will not be displayed today. The price will be updated, leading to a cancellation of quotes and non persistent orders.



ISIN Short Code Name

DE0005479307 VG8 VARENGOLD BANK AG