

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported that its first-quarter EBITDA pre exceptionals rose by 25 percent to 328 million euros from 262 million euros in the year-ago period.



EBITDA margin pre execptionals edged up to 13.7 percent from 13.6 percent last year.



Net income for the first quarter grew 47 percent to 78 million euros from 53 million euros in the prior-year quarter. Earnings per share were 0.85 euros, up from 0.58 euros a year ago.



Sales for the quarter rose 25 percent to 2.40 billion euros from 1.92 billion euros in the prior-year quarter.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Lanxess now expects to achieve EBITDA pre exceptionals in a range of 1.23 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros. This forecast includes the earnings contribution from the newly acquired Chemtura businesses.



Previously, Lanxess said it expects a slight increase in EBITDA pre exceptionals compared with 2016.



