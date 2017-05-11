MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- One Identity, a proven leader in helping organizations get identity and access management (IAM) right, today announced its long-standing customer, Nestlé, the world's leading nutrition, health and wellness company has been recognized by industry-leading analyst firm KuppingerCole as a winner in the "Best Identity and Access Management" category at this year's European Identity and Cloud Conference. The distinguished accolade was presented to Nestlé for its deployment of One Identity solutions (including One Identity Manager, One Identity Password Manager and One Identity Privileged Password Manager) to help address their requirements to protect their critical assets while keeping the company productive. KuppingerCole sponsors the annual award opportunity to honor outstanding projects and initiatives in Identity & Access Management, Governance, Risk Management & Compliance, and Cloud Security.

"Each year, European Identity and Cloud Awards panel judges search for global organizations whose projects are among the most outstanding examples of applications and ideas in the areas of IAM, GRC, and Cloud security," said Martin Kuppinger, founder and Principal Analyst, KuppingerCole. "In their work with One Identity, Nestlé demonstrates how a global brand embracing digital transformation can still maintain agility and strategic prowess without compromising security or compliance. We look forward to watching Nestlé's continued success at a global scale."

Dedicated to providing consumers with the best-tasting, most nutritious choices across a wide range of food and beverage categories and eating occasions, Nestlé implemented a security strategy to meet regulatory and internal compliance efforts and maintain their strong reputation across a global consumer base. Nestlé chose One Identity Manager to overcome the complexity of deploying identity and access management and to meet governance requirements.

"We are honored to have been recognized by our industry as a winner at the 2017 European Identity and Cloud Awards," said Ryan Bagan, Identity and Access Management Lead, Nestlé. "As our identity landscape evolves overtime, we look forward to our continued work with One Identity to assist us in our journey."

