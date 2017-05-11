BANGKOK, THAILAND -- (Marketwired) -- 05/11/17 -- A Hong Kong-Shanghai joint infrastructure investment delegation visited Bangkok, Thailand this week to discuss cooperation and investment opportunities driven by growing intra-regional cooperation in Asia, especially under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The delegation, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) in association with the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, comprised some 40 investors and services professionals from Hong Kong and Shanghai. The delegates included those with interest and expertise in finance, consultancy, architecture, energy, waste and water treatment, engineering and construction, legal and accounting, transportation as well as other sectors.

During the 8-9 May Bangkok visit, the delegation met with Thai government and business leaders to promote closer infrastructure development partnerships involving Hong Kong, the Chinese mainland and Thailand.

The Hong Kong-Shanghai advantage

Speaking to Thai project owners at a 9 May seminar entitled "Hong Kong and Shanghai: Your Infrastructure Investment Partner," HKTDC Chairman Vincent HS Lo said the driving forces behind the three-way partnership between Hong Kong, Shanghai and Thailand were the Belt and Road Initiative and Thailand's national development policies.

"Hong Kong and Thailand have a long trading relationship, and now we are working on new initiatives," said Mr Lo. "With Thailand's plan for development well in place, it is excellent timing for us to reach out to you and find suitable and financially viable projects."

"Thailand is an important participant in the Belt and Road Initiative, which offers opportunities we have not seen before," said Zhou Yajun, Deputy Director General, Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the Shanghai Municipal People's Government and an advisor to the delegation. "Shanghai has a lot of enterprises with strong experience in infrastructure, finance and the services industry. We have come here to learn, to develop partnerships and to make friends."

During the seminar, Hong Kong and Shanghai delegates representing the investment, financial and professional services sectors and Thai project owners including the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) and the Thai Contractors Association (TCA) exchanged views and identified areas for cooperation in infrastructure investment.

Partnership on the Belt and Road

On May 8, the delegation participated in the "Thailand-Hong Kong-Shanghai Strategic Partnership on One Belt One Road" seminar organised by the Thai government. Senior Thai government officials including Deputy Prime Minister Dr Somkid Jatusripitakand and Minister of Industry Dr Uttama Savanayana spoke on topics such as Thailand's Eastern Economic Corridor development and the advantages of public-private partnerships, while Hong Kong and Shanghai delegates discussed possibilities for closer partnership. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Office of the Eastern Economic Corridor Development and the HKTDC. After the seminar, the delegation was received by Thai Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha at the Government House.

Long-term and stable business link

Hong Kong and Thailand enjoy close and strong bilateral ties with frequent business and cultural exchanges. In 2016, Thailand was Hong Kong's third-largest export market in the ASEAN region, with a total export value of US$6.15 billion. Thailand is also the third-largest source of Hong Kong's imports in the ASEAN region, amounting to US$10.59 billion. In addition, Thailand is Hong Kong's second largest trading partner in the ASEAN region with bilateral trade of US$16.7 billion last year.

