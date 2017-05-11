Nexen Tire Announces Participation in Autopromotec 2017 in Italy

-Nexen Tire will exhibit its products once again at Autopromotec 2017, the world's leading automotive equipment and aftermarket products fair

-Nexen Tire strives to increase the company's brand reliability based on advanced technology

SEOUL, South Korea, May 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexen Tire, a leading global tire manufacturer, is pleased to announce that the company will exhibit its products at Autopromotec 2017 in Bologna, Italy from May 24th to 28th.

Autopromotec is one of the top three Europe's leading automotive equipment and aftermarket products fair which has been held biennially to demonstrate innovations, developments and trends in the tire, car equipment and spare parts industry. In 2015, 1,587 exhibitors and 103,989 visitors from 50 different countries have attended the exhibition.

Nexen Tire's exhibition will represent the company's aggressive and energetic brand image, showcasing a total of 10 tire products. One of the highlights will be the introduction of the latest winter tire Winguard Sport2 and the new all-season pattern N'Blue 4 Season. The new winter tires will be available next winter season 2017 /2018 in 25 start dimensions.

Further information on latest winter pattern will be announced during the product launch, planned for Thursday 25th 11:00 am- 2:00 pm and the visitors will have an opportunity to get further information about the new products.

"Nexen Tire is pleased to take part in Autopromotec, one of the world's leading tire fairs. We will continue to highlight Nexen Tire's outstanding products and performance-driven technology worldwide," said Nexen Tire Italy's Branch Manager Mr. Brian Han. "We also hope to increase our brand reliability as well as brand awareness through the exhibition and various marketing events at Autopromotec 2017."

Nexen Tire supplies its OE tires to various global car manufacturers worldwide, including Chevrolet, Chrysler, FIAT, Hyundai, IVECO, Kia, Mitsubishi Motors, Porsche, Qoros, RAM, Renault, Renault Samsung Motors, SEAT, SKODA, Ssangyong Motors, Suzuki, and Volkswagen.

About Nexen Tire

Nexen Tire, established in 1942, is a global tire manufacturer headquartered in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, and in Seoul, South Korea. Nexen Tire, one of the world's fastest growing tire manufacturers, works with 491 dealers based in 141 countries around the world (as of July 2015) and owns three manufacturing plants-- two in Korea (Yangsan and Changnyeong) and one in Qingdao, China. Another plant in Zatec, Czech Republic will be operational by 2018. Nexen Tire produces tires for passenger cars, SUVs, and light trucks with advanced technology and excellence in design. The company also focuses on producing UHP tires, which are based on advanced technologies. Nexen Tire supplies OE tires to global car makers in various countries around the world. In 2014, the company achieved a grand slam of the world's top 4 design awards for the first time amongst the various tire makers in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.nexentire.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/510162/Nexen_Tire_Autopromotec.jpg