Medidata to Present at Norway's Life Science Cluster "Clinical Trials of the Future" Meeting

Presentation Unveils How Emerging Technologies Will Revolutionize Drug Development in the Nordic Region and Beyond

Medidata (NASDAQ: MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, today announced that Ross Rothmeier, VP of technology solutions and innovation labs, will present the technology keynote at the Norwegian Life Science Cluster Breakfast Meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at 9:30am CEST at the Forum - Oslo Science Park in Oslo, Norway. The event will bring together large pharmaceutical companies, academic research institutes and biotech startups in the region to discuss key innovation driving "The clinical trial of the future."

In Rothmeier's presentation, titled "Technology to Power Smarter Treatments and Healthier People," he will discuss how new, emerging technologies are revolutionizing clinical trial processes and how they will improve pathways and accelerate drug development timelines. Rothmeier will highlight some of the emerging methods being explored today, including synthetic control arms, big data analytics, risk-based monitoring, mobile health and patient-centered trial designs, while also sharing a perspective on how the larger clinical trial ecosystem will be supported by integrated technologies.

"New mechanisms for collecting patient and operational information will enable drug and device developers to make significant improvements to their existing processes," commented Rothmeier. "As the snowball of clinical data continues to grow, the global life sciences industry needs smart solutions to aggregate, leverage and make sense of that data in order to design better trials and therapies-ultimately delivering better outcomes and improving patient care. Medidata is at the forefront of developing such technology, providing a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster."

Medidata's commitment to the Nordic region is reflected through its work with Scandinavian-based pharmaceutical companies, biotechs and contract research organizations (CROs), including members of The Life Science Cluster. The network is comprised of both Norwegian and international organizations dedicated to exchanging best practices on developing new medicines and technology, investing in industry talent, and promoting cross-stakeholder collaboration across the sector.

In addition to Medidata's presentation, there will also be presentations by the Norwegian Medicines Agency (NoMA) on "Possibilities in Analytic Medicine" and Oncology Venture on "Using the Drug Response Predictor' to Select Likely Patient Responders." The meeting will conclude with a panel discussion chaired by Rothmeier, Ine Skottheim Rusten of NoMA, Professor Peter Buhl Jensen of Oncology Venture and Knut T. Smerud of Smerud Medical Research International.

About the Life Science Cluster

The Life Science Cluster is a network for all companies and organizations for which the life sciences are key. This includes health and medicine where Norway's advanced healthcare system forms a unique basis for the development of new technology. It also encompasses the marine sector, agriculture and forestry, where Norway has world leading industries based on our vast natural resources and strong research-based technology development. Our members believe in cooperation and the competitive strengths of being part of a cluster. The Life Science Cluster welcomes as members all companies and organizations, Norwegian and international, with interests in the life sciences. Students and researchers can apply for personal membership.

About Medidata

Medidata is reinventing global drug and medical device development by creating the industry's leading cloud-based solutions for clinical research. Through our advanced applications and intelligent data analytics, Medidata helps advance the scientific goals of life sciences customers worldwide, including over 850 global pharmaceutical companies, innovative biotech, diagnostic and device firms, leading academic medical centers, and contract research organizations.

The Medidata Clinical Cloud® brings a new level of quality and efficiency to clinical trials that empower our customers to make more informed decisions earlier and faster. Our unparalleled clinical trial data assets provide deep insights that pave the way for future growth. The Medidata Clinical Cloud is the primary technology solution powering clinical trials for 18 of the world's top 25 global pharmaceutical companies and is used by 16 of the top 20 medical device developers- from study design and planning through execution, management and reporting.