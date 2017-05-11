Conroy Gold & Natural Resources Plc - Gold bearing lodes within antimony mine workings

11 May 2017

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc

("Conroy" or "the Company")

GOLD BEARING LODES WITHIN ANTIMONY MINE WORKINGS

Mine Drift Cuts Across Four Gold Bearing Structures

Intercepts in Lodes of 7.00g/t to 12.8g/t Gold

Gold Over Widths of 3.00m to 10.00m

Gold Mineralisation Recognised to be Older than Antimony Mineralisation

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (AIM: CGNR, ESM: CGNR.I), the gold exploration and development company focused on Ireland and Finland, is pleased to announce that following gold assay data pertaining to the original antimony mine workings at Clontibret becoming available, it has been possible to relate the occurrence of four gold bearing lodes, within the 48m of the Tullybuck drift, in the historical underground workings.

Gold assay data pertaining to the historical underground workings at the Clontibret deposit has recently become available. The samples were collected by an Irish-Canadian company during the 1950s and comprise detailed channel samples of the back (roof) and walls of the drift and shafts. Detailed surveyed sample maps and original 'signed off' assay sheets have been examined.

Part of the initial historical underground development from the early 1800s comprised 80m of drifts that followed stibnite (antimony) veins. It is now recognised that the antimony mineralisation is younger than the gold mineralisation and is oriented in a more northerly direction. Although the underground antimony workings essentially followed a single stibnite vein, it is interpreted that the Tullybuck drift has cross cut four gold bearing structures.

The Company has been able to relate its own geological mapping from the Clontibret stream, drilling data and the recently available assay data from the underground workings. The interpretation is that, within the 48m of underground development in the Tullybuck drift, the following gold bearing lodes occur.

Lode Width (m) Grade (g/t Au) 30 10.0 7.0 33 4.0 12.8 34 5.5 12.0 35 3.0 9.8

Examination of drilling in the vicinity of the Tullybuck workings supports this interpretation as an intercept 20m from the southern end of the Tullybuck drift comprised 30.4m grading 3.0 g/t Au including intercepts of 3.34m grading 13.1 g/t Au and 3.00m grading 10.5 g/t Au.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Beaufort Securities Limited as its Corporate Broker.

This release has been approved by Kevin McNulty PGeo, who is a member of the Company's technical staff who holds a BSc/MSc in Geology and Remote Sensing, in accordance with the guidance note for Mining, Oil & Gas Companies issued by the London Stock Exchange in respect of AIM Companies, which outlines standards of disclosure for mineral projects.

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman, commented:

"I am delighted that this newly available historic data adds to and correlates so closely with our recent drilling and structural work at Clontibret and adds to our understanding of the gold deposit and its potential size and grade."

