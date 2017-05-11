ACACIA MINING PLC - 2016 Final Dividend Conversion Rate

11 May 2017

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Conversion Rate for the 2016 Final Dividend

Further to the announcement of the arrangements for the 2016 final dividend provided with the Company's 2016 preliminary results and Annual Report and Accounts, Acacia has determined that the exchange rate to be applied to the 2016 final dividend is £1.00=US$ 1.2956. The sterling equivalent of the dividend of 8.4 cents per share will be approximately 6.5 pence per share.

The final dividend will be paid on 31 May 2016 to shareholders on the register on 05 May 2016.

