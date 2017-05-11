sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,646 Euro		-0,056
-1,19 %
WKN: A1CTRD ISIN: GB00B61D2N63 Ticker-Symbol: 33A 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ACACIA MINING PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ACACIA MINING PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,683
4,854
08:24
4,729
4,834
08:24
11.05.2017 | 08:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ACACIA MINING PLC - 2016 Final Dividend Conversion Rate

PR Newswire
London, May 10

11 May 2017

Acacia Mining plc

LSE:ACA

("Acacia" or the "Company")

Conversion Rate for the 2016 Final Dividend

Further to the announcement of the arrangements for the 2016 final dividend provided with the Company's 2016 preliminary results and Annual Report and Accounts, Acacia has determined that the exchange rate to be applied to the 2016 final dividend is £1.00=US$ 1.2956. The sterling equivalent of the dividend of 8.4 cents per share will be approximately 6.5 pence per share.

The final dividend will be paid on 31 May 2016 to shareholders on the register on 05 May 2016.

ENQUIRIES

For further information, please visit our website: www.acaciamining.com or contact:

Acacia Mining plc +44 (0)20 7129 7150

Giles Blackham, Investor Relations Manager


© 2017 PR Newswire