sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 11.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1.563,03 Euro		-6,971
-0,44 %
WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.556,70
1.580,73
08:24
1.550,00
1.570,00
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B1.563,03-0,44 %