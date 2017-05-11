The Annual General Meeting in MSAB on 10 May 2017 decided to:



-- Adopt the income statement and the balance sheets as presented in the Annual Report, and to discharge from liability the Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer. -- Adopt the Board's proposal to distribute a dividend of SEK 2.20 per share. MSAB B will trade ex-dividend as of 11 May 2017. The dividend payment date is set to 17 May 2017. -- Re-elect Henrik Tjernberg as Chairman of the Board, and Katarina G. Bonde, Jan-Olof Backman, Örjan Gatu, Carl Bildt and Robert Ahldin as ordinary Board members. -- Re-elect Deloitte AB as the company's external auditor with Erik Olin as the Auditor-in-Charge for the period up to the conclusion of the next AGM. -- Adopt the Nomination Committee's proposal for Board remuneration in the amount of SEK 175,000 to Board members who are not also employed in the company, and SEK 475,000 to the Chairman of the Board. -- Approve the Board's proposal for guidelines for remuneration of senior position holders. -- Approve the Board's proposal of a long-term incentive scheme 2017/2020 and the proposal of issuing warrants in accordance with the long-term incentive scheme. -- Approve the Board's proposal to repurchase and transfer own shares -- Re-elect to the Nomination Committee Henrik Tjernberg and Joakim Dal as committee members, and to appoint Erik Hermansson as Chairman of the Nomination Committee.



During the discussion that followed, CEO Joel Bollö reported on company operations and market conditions for the company's products and services.



Board of Directors, May 2017





Contact:



Henrik Tjernberg Chairman of the Board Tel: + 46 8 739 02 70 Email: henrik.tjernberg@msab.com



Contact:



Henrik Bergentoft CFO Tel: +46 8 739 02 70 Email: henrik.bergentoft@msab.com



This information is information that Micro Systemation AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CEST on 11 May, 2017.



MSAB in brief



MSAB is a world leader in mobile forensics technology with the aim of extracting and analysing data from confiscated mobile devices, mainly mobile phones. The company has its own sales offices and sales representatives in Europe, North America, South America, China, Australia, Singapore and Russia, and together with a number of distributors covers most of the world. The company's proprietary products have become a de facto standard in the field and are used for securing evidence in over 100 countries. The products are complemented by a wide range of training courses, with the opportunity to become certified in a forensically sound method of extracting data from mobile devices. Customers are primarily authorities involved in performing criminal investigations, and include police, military and customs. MSAB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker symbol: MSAB B.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=630867