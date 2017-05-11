

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Aegon NV (AGN.L, AEG) reported that its first-quarter net income increased to 378 million euros from 143 million euros, a year ago. The company said the increase reflects higher underlying earnings and realized gains as well as an improvement in fair value items. Aegon's underlying earnings before tax increased by 6% compared with the first quarter of 2016 to 488 million euros. The increase was largely driven by expense reductions in the United States, higher fee income as a result of favorable equity markets, higher earnings in Asia and a strengthening of the US dollar.



Aegon's first-quarter total sales increased by 11% to 3.9 billion euros. This was mainly the result of an increase in gross deposits to 34.0 billion euros.



