

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer goods maker Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY, HENKY) reported that its net income for the first quarter attributable to shareholders increased 13.7 percent to 597 million euros from 525 million euros in the year-ago period. Earnings per preferred share rose to 1.38 euros from 1.21 euros last year.



Adjusted net income for the quarter grew 11.7 percent to 613 million euros from 549 million euros in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per preferred share rose 11.0 percent to 1.41 euros from 1.27 euros in the prior year.



Reported operating profit or EBIT grew 14.8 percent to 823 million euros from 717 million euros last year. Adjusted operating profit was 854 million euros, compared to 751 million euros a year ago.



Quarterly sales increased 13.6 percent to 5.06 billion euros from 4.46 billion euros last year. Organic sales, which exclude the impact of foreign exchange effects and acquisitions/divestments, increased 4.0 percent.



For fiscal 2017, the company affirmed its outlook for organic sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, with adjusted EBIT margin rising to more than 17.0 percent, and adjusted earnings per preferred share increasing between 7 and 9 percent.



Hans Van Bylen, CEO of Henkel, said, 'We expect the overall volatile and uncertain market environment to persist throughout the year. Currency fluctuations are likely to continue and the prices for commodities are expected to increase. We also anticipate promotional and pricing pressure in the consumer goods markets to further increase.'



