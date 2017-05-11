

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis releases Germany's wholesale prices for April in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET. Wholesale prices had increased 4.7 percent annually in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the Swiss franc, it fell against the U.S. dollar, the yen and the pound.



As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8399 against the pound, 1.0966 against the Swiss franc, 1.0868 against the U.S. dollar and 124.11 against the yen.



