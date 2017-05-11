

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK) reported that its net income for the first-quarter of 2017 increased by 66 percent to 49.2 million euros from 29.6 million euros in the same quarter last year. Reported earnings per share increased to 0.79 euros from 0.48 euros in the prior year. Separately, the executive Board and Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel recommended acceptance of the voluntary public takeover offer by Bain Capital and Cinven.



Adjusted net income for the first-quarter grew 33 percent to 53.3 million euros from 40.1 million euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased to 0.86 euros from the previous year's 0.64 euros.



Reported operating profit increased by 36 percent to 76.5 million euros in the first quarter of 2017. The adjusted operating profit rose by 20 percent to 81.7 million euros from last year. Reported EBITDA grew by 27 percent to 108.6 million euros from the previous year.



Reported Group sales increased in the reporting period by 14 percent to 566.3 million euros from 497.1 million euros in the prior year. Group sales adjusted for currency and portfolio effects grew by 8 percent to 538.4 million euros from 496.7 million euros last year.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of STADA Arzneimittel AG today issued their Reasoned Joint Statement on the voluntary public takeover offer by Nidda Healthcare Holding AG, the acquiring company of Bain Capital and Cinven, for all outstanding shares in STADA Arzneimittel AG. The two boards recommend that the shareholders of STADA Arzneimittel AG accept the offer because it is in the best interests of the Company and its stakeholders.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board have each come to the conclusion that the offered total consideration of 66.00 euros per STADA share adequately reflects the enterprise value and represents the financially most attractive offer. The total consideration is also higher than any historical closing price of the STADA share since its first listing in 1997.



The investment banks have issued written fairness opinions in which they have independently concluded, that the offered total consideration of 66.00 euros per STADA share, comprising an offer price of 65.28 euros plus 0.72 euros either in the form of the proposed dividend per share or by way of an increase in the offer price - should the transaction close before the Annual General Meeting-, is fair to STADA's shareholders from a financial point of view.



