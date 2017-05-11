

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening largely unchanged on Thursday amid a lack of fresh catalysts. The Bank of England publishes its interest-rate decision and quarterly inflation report later today, with analysts divided over what message the central bank will send to the markets on the future path of interest rates.



Also, industrial production, construction output and foreign trade figures from the U.K. as well as the European Commission's new economic forecasts are slated for publication later in the session.



Asian stock markets are trading mostly higher as a rebound in oil prices boosted energy stocks and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand gave a far more dovish than expected message after keeping its overnight cash rate steady at a record low 1.75 percent. Chinese shares bucked the regional uptrend in the wake of renewed concerns over tightening regulatory scrutiny.



Oil prices rose in Asian deals, with Brent moving firmly back above $50 per barrel, after a report showed a steep weekly decline in crude oil inventories. The dollar held at an eight-week high against the yen on optimism about the U.S. economy while gold steadied above eight-week lows hit earlier this week.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed after President Donald Trump abruptly dismissed FBI Director James Comey, raising concerns about Trump's ability to move forward on policy issues such as tax reform and deregulation.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.1 percent to close at a record high for the fourth straight day and the S&P 500 also added 0.1 percent while the Dow dropped 0.2 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.2 percent to close at a fresh 21-month high on Wednesday as investors kept an eye on oil prices and political developments in the United States.



The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index both rose by 0.1 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 advanced 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX