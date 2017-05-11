

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK) reported that its first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA declined to 51.2 million euros from 59.1 million euros a year ago. EBITDA margin was 7.9 percent, compared to 9.3 percent last year.



However, sales for the quarter rose to 648.4 million euros from 637.0 million euros last year. Firm order intake declined to 333.0 million euros from 541.0 euros in the prior-year quarter.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Nordex affirmed its outlook for sales of 3.1 billion to 3.3 billion euros, accompanied by an EBITDA margin of between 7.8 and 8.2 percent.



Nordex CEO Jos Luis Blanco said, 'Our medium-term goal is to improve market share and profitability. For this reason, we are stepping up spending on our technology as well as lowering production costs.'



