Tikehau (Paris:TKO) has entered into an agreement with Claranet to invest in a minority stake alongside existing shareholders. Founded in 1996, Claranet is a leading independent Managed Services Provider, with headquarters in London and operating in seven European countries and Brazil.

Thanks to a continuous organic and ambitious external growth strategy, Claranet has expanded in several European countries over the past decade. The company has over 1,300 employees and delivers its services to over 6,000 customers across the UK, France, Germany, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands. Claranet has recently entered Brazil.

Attracted by the company's growth profile, its pan-European reach, its track record in integrating acquisitions and the quality of the management team, Tikehau Capital has signed an agreement to further support the company's development. Tikehau Capital is to invest £80 million in equity and preferred equity alongside existing shareholders.

Antoine Flamarion, Co-founder of Tikehau Capital, commented: "We are delighted to invest in Claranet, a European leader in the growing managed IT services market. Our investment in Claranet will support its growth and enable the company to seize market opportunities, illustrating Tikehau Capital's commitment to support European entrepreneurs in their ambitious international development plans."

Transaction parties and advisors:

Investor: Tikehau Capital (Thomas Grob, Mathieu Badjeck, Claire Bellavoine)

Company's financial advisor: Lazard (Vincent Le Stradic, Guillaume Daraux, Lara Beaumont)

Company's legal advisor: Hogan Lovells (Peter Watts, Daniel Simons, Cees Brouwer)

Company's financial due diligence: EY (Neil Hutt, Katie Bridge)

Company's tax advisor: BDO (Tim Ferris, Vaughan Lister)

Strategic due diligence: EY (Olivier Wolf, Nick Padgett)

Tikehau Capital legal advisor legal audit: Goodwin (Maxence Bloch, Simon Servan Schreiber, Yoann Labbé)

Tikehau Capital financial due diligence: Eight Advisory (Justin Welstead, Blandine Baiget)

Tikehau Capital valuation advisers: Eight Advisory (Alexis Karklin-Marchay, Jennifer Fabbro)

Tikehau Capital tax due diligence: Arsène Taxand (Denis Andres, Yoann Chemama, Sophie Galarza)

About Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group which manages approximately €10bn of assets, with shareholders' equity of €1.5bn. The group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real-estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiary Tikehau IM, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs 170 staff members in its Paris, Milan, Brussels, London and Singapore offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on Euronext Paris, compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

About Claranet

Claranet's IT services help our customers do amazing things. We simplify the management of IT services so our customers can concentrate on what they do best. By working with us our customers gain access to a wide range of integrated hosting, networks and communications managed services, as well as our support and expertise 24×7.

Founded in 1996, Claranet has evolved from a pioneering ISP (Internet Service Provider) into one of the leading independent MSPs (Managed Services Provider) in Europe. The company has annualised revenues of circa £220 million, over 6,000 customers, more than 1,300 employees, and an international footprint in two continents and eight countries.

Today, Claranet is a leader in DevOps and Public Cloud and delivers managed services that are flexible, secure and cost effective. The result is best practice application performance for all clients as they build their digital businesses.

While Claranet has grown internationally, the focus has always been on local service, out of local offices, using a mixture of local and international infrastructure, including public clouds. The company's ambitious growth strategy has led to numerous acquisitions. On a constant currency basis, revenues have increased threefold in four years.

To reinforce this effort, Claranet was recognised as a 'Leader' one of only five in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Managed Hybrid Cloud Hosting, Europe (2016) for the fourth consecutive year.

