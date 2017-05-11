

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday, after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand decided to maintain its Official Cash Rate at the record low.



The Reserve Bank of New Zealand maintained its Official Cash Rate at the record low of 1.75 percent. The decision was in line with expectations following a rate cut in November. Following no move in September, the central bank trimmed its benchmark by 25 basis points in August after holding fire for three straight months.



Global economic growth has increased and become more broad-based over recent months, RBNZ Governor Graeme Wheeler noted.



'However, major challenges remain with ongoing surplus capacity and extensive political uncertainty,' Wheeler said in a statement accompanying the decision. He added also that monetary policy is expected to remain stimulatory.



In other economic news, data from the Statistics New Zealand showed that food prices in New Zealand eased a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in April. That follows the 0.3 percent decline in March.



On a yearly basis, food prices added 0.2 percent after climbing 1.3 percent in the previous month.



Wednesday, the NZ dollar had risen 0.36 percent against the U.S. dollar, 0.57 percent against the yen, 0.54 percent against the euro and 0.22 percent against the aussie.



In the Asian trading, the NZ dollar fell to 3-day lows of 1.5940 against the euro and 77.87 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.5683 and 79.14, respectively. If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.61 against the euro and 77.00 against the yen.



Against the U.S. and the Australian dollars, the kiwi dropped to nearly a 1-year low of 0.6818 and a 6-day low of 1.0777 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6926 and 1.0625, respectively. The kiwi may test support near 0.67 against the greenback and 1.09 against the aussie.



Looking ahead, the German wholesale price index for April is due to be released in the pre-European session at 2:00 am ET.



At 2:30 am ET, Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan and Finance Minister Ueli Maurer is expected to speak at Private banking event, in Zurich.



Swiss CPI data for April, U.K. industrial production, construction output and trade balance for March, are slated for release later in the day.



At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to publish economic forecasts.



6:25 am ET, Federal Reserve Bank of New York President William Dudley is expected to deliver a speech titled 'Benefits and Challenges of Globalization,' in Mumbai.



The Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision at 7:00 am ET. Economists expect the bank to retain interest rates unchanged at 0.25 percent and asset purchase target at GBP 435 billion.



As seen at the March meeting, BOE Governor Kristin Forbes is expected to call for a rate hike citing rising inflation.



In its quarterly Inflation Report, the bank is also set to cut its growth outlook as consumers curb their spending amid higher prices.



In the New York session, Canada new housing price index for March, U.S. PPI for April and U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended May 6, are set to be published.



At 11:30 am ET, IMF Chief Economist Maurice Obstfeld will deliver a speech at Geneva Graduate Institute, in Geneva, Switzerland.



At 11:35 am ET, President of the European Central Bank Mario Draghi and Member of the ECB Executive Board Benoit Coeure participate in G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting, in Bari, Italy.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX