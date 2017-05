BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's wholesale price inflation remained stable in April, figures from Destatis showed Thursday.



Wholesale prices advanced 4.7 percent year-on-year in April, the same pace of growth as seen in March.



The most significant contributors to the increase were higher cost of solid fuels and mineral oil products and ores and metals.



On a monthly basis, wholesale prices climbed 0.3 percent in April after staying flat in the prior month.



