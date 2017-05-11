

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit increased 13 percent to $253 million from $224 million a year ago.



Underlying profit was $201 million, down 6 percent from $214 million last year. An increase of $321 million in Maersk Oil due to higher oil price and lower operating expenses was offset by decreases in almost all other businesses, the company noted.



Revenue increased 5 percent to $8.96 billion from $8.54 billion last year, as a result of revenue growth in Maersk Line and Maersk Oil.



For 2017, A.P. Moller - Maersk still expects to deliver an underlying profit above 2016's $711 million, mainly driven by an improvement in underlying profit in excess of $1 billion in Maersk Line compared to 2016.



