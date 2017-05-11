

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer prices increased for the fourth consecutive month in April, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.6 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 0.2 percent rise in March.



Grocery prices grew 2.2 percent annually in April and prices of non-food products edged up by 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, costs for services registered a decrease of 0.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.3 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX