Altona Mining Limited: FIRB genehmigt Cloncurry-Projekttransaktion

Altona Mining Limited (Altona oder das Unternehmen - http://www.commodity-tv.net/c/search_adv/?v=297328) hat unter gewissen Bedingungen mit Sichuan Railway Investment Group Co., Ltd (SRIG) vereinbart, dass SRIG das Projekt Cloncurry über deren in Hongkong ansässige Tochtergesellschaft China Sichuan International Investment Limited (CSII) finanzieren wird.

Altona wurde von CSII unterrichtet, dass ihr Antrag bei der australischen Behörde für Auslandsinvestitionen (Australian Foreign Investment Review Board, FIRB) auf Genehmigung zur Investition von CSII in das Projekt Cloncurry im Nordwesten des australischen Bundesstaates Queensland genehmigt wurde.

Die Genehmigung der FIRB ist eine wichtige aufschiebende Bedingung für den Abschluss der Transaktion.

Der Stand der restlichen Genehmigungen ist laut CSII wie folgt:

Die Genehmigung der Kommission des Staatsrats zur Kontrolle und Verwaltung von Staatsvermögen (State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, die SASAC) der Provinz Sichuan in der Volksrepublik China wird von SRIG benötigt, um durch CSII in das Projekt zu investieren und sie ist eine aufschiebende Bedingung für den Abschluss der Transaktion. SRIG hat mitgeteilt, dass SASAC ihr Genehmigungsverfahren abgeschlossen hat und SRIGs Antrag an die Provinzregierung zur Ansicht und Billigung weitergeleitet hat. SASACs formelle Genehmigung ist von der Genehmigung durch die Provinzregierung abhängig.

CSII und SRIG müssen Einzelheiten der Transaktion zusammen mit der Empfehlung der entsprechenden Genehmigungen bei der Kommission für nationale Entwicklung und Reform der Volksrepublik China (The National Development and Reform Commission of the Peoples Republic of China NDRC) und bei dem Handelsministerium der Volksrepublik China einreichen. Die Einreichung dieser Dokumente wird nach Abschluss des Genehmigungsverfahrens der SASAC und der Provinzregierung erfolgen.

Die Genehmigungen müssen vorliegen und andere aufschiebende Bedingungen müssen erfüllt sein, bevor ein Zeichnungsabkommen geschlossen wird. Falls von den Parteien nicht anders vereinbart ist der letzte Termin für den Abschluss des Zeichnungsabkommens der 30. Juni 2017 und der letzte Termin für den Transaktionsabschluss ist der 31. Juli 2017.

Für Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an:

Alistair Cowden - - Managing Director -- Altona Mining Limited - - Tel: +61 8 9485 2929 - - altona@altonamining.com - David Tasker Professional Public Relations Perth Tel: +61 8 9388 0944 David.Tasker@ppr.com.au Jochen Staiger Swiss Resource Capital AG Tel: +41 71 354 8501 js@resource-capital.ch

The Cloncurry Project Transaction

Altona has agreed, subject to conditions, with SRIG for SRIG and Altona to jointly fund and develop a major new copper-gold mine at the Cloncurry Project. SRIG will provide funding through its Hong Kong subsidiary, China Sichuan International Investment Limited (CSII). CSII has US$200 million issued capital (cash). CSII intend to raise further capital to support the Cloncurry investment and other opportunities.

SRIG is based in Chengdu in south-western China and is 100% owned by the Sichuan provincial government. The groups principal businesses are in the road, bridge and rail construction and management sectors. SRIG had total assets of US$30.5 billion in 2015 and revenues of US$7.8 billion. It has more than 20,000 employees.

CSII is 50% owned by SRIG and 10% owned by SRIGs Shanghai listed subsidiary Sichuan Road and Bridge Group Co., Ltd. The other shareholders are also state owned enterprises of the Province of Sichuan; Sichuan Huashi Group Co., Ltd (20%), a construction company and Chengdu XingCheng Investment Co., Ltd (20%), a land development company.

The Project will be 100% owned by an incorporated joint venture company; Roseby Copper Pty Ltd (Roseby Copper). On closing of the transaction, CSII will make a cash contribution of US$213.53 million to purchase shares in Roseby Copper and will own 66%. Roseby Copper is currently a 100% owned subsidiary of Altona, Altona will contribute US$25 million and will retain 34% ownership. Altonas cash contribution may be reduced by up to US$3.1 million of its agreed expenditure on the Project since June 2015.

Roseby Copper will have approximately US$235.5 million in cash at closing. The cash exceeds the capital cost estimate of A$294 million (including an A$18 million contingency).

About Altona

Altona Mining Limited is an ASX listed company focussed on the Cloncurry Project in Queensland, Australia. The Project has Mineral Resources containing some 1.67 million tonnes of copper and 0.43 million ounces of gold. It is envisaged that a 7 million tonnes per annum open pit copper-gold mine and concentrator will be developed at the Project. The development is permitted with proposed annual production(1) of 38,800 tonnes of copper and 17,200 ounces of gold for a minimum of 13 years. A Definitive Feasibility Study was published in March 2014. Altona has completed a Framework Agreement with Sichuan Railway Investment Group to fully fund and develop the Project through its Hong Kong subsidiary, China Sichuan International Investment Limited. The transaction is scheduled to close prior to 31 July 2017.

1Refer to the ASX release Cost Review Delivers Major Upgrade to Little Eva dated 13 March 2014 which outlines information in relation to this production target and forecast financial information derived from this production target. The release is available to be viewed at www.altonamining.com or www.asx.com.au. The Company confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning the production target and the forecast financial information derived from the production target referred to in the above-mentioned release continue to apply and have not materially changed.

