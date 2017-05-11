

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) reported pretax profit of 2.35 billion pounds for the year to 31 March 2017, down 19 percent from 2.91 billion pounds a year ago. Earnings per share were 19.2 pence, down33 percent from 28.5 pence last year.



Adjusted pretax profit for the year increased 5 percent to 3.53 billion pounds, while adjusted earnings per share were 28.9 pence, a decrease of 9 percent over the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA was 7.65 billion pounds, up 18 percent from last year.



Revenue for the year rose 27 percent to 24.06 billion pounds from 19.01 billion pounds a year ago. Adjusted revenue was 24.08 billion pounds, an increase of 28 percent from last year. Change in underlying revenue excluding transit was a decline of 0.2 percent.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017/18, BT Group now targets change in underlying revenue excluding transit to be broadly flat, adjusted EBITDA in a range of 7.5 billion to 7.6 billion pounds, and normalized free cash flow of 2.7 billion to 2.9 billion pounds.



The company has proposed a final dividend of 10.55 pence, up 10 percent, giving a full year dividend of 15.40 pence, also up 10 percent. The company noted that its dividend policy remains progressive, but 2017/18 dividend growth will be lower than the 10 percent previously anticipated.



BT's Remuneration Committee has conducted a review of executive remuneration in light of the company's performance in the 2016/17 financial year.



The company noted that its performance in the year was significantly affected by the accounting irregularities in its Italian business, the issues that arose in Openreach around Deemed Consent, and the significant challenges faced by the company in the UK public sector and international corporate markets.



Accordingly, BT's Remuneration Committee has decided that BT Group Chief Executive Gavin Patterson and outgoing Group Finance Director Tony Chanmugam will not receive a bonus for the 2016/17 financial year.



In addition, the annual bonuses for 2014/15 and 2015/16 and the outcome of the vesting for the 2013 Incentive Share Plan or ISP have been recalculated to reflect the revised results.



