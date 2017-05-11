

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French trade book publisher Lagardere (LGDDF.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter revenue came in at 1.532 billion euros, down 3.4 percent from last year's 1.586 billion euros. Revenues increased 6.2% on a like-for-like basis.



The company said the like-for-like results reflected robust business at Lagardère Publishing, continued momentum at Lagardère Travel Retail and a rebound in business at Lagardère Sports and Entertainment.



Looking ahead, the company said it continues to expect group Recurring EBIT growth in 2017 to be between 5% and 8% versus 2016, at constant exchange rates and excluding the impact from disposals of Distribution activities.



