

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - ProSiebenSat.1 Group (PBSFF.PK) reported first-quarter consolidated net profit from continuing activities of 64 million euros compared to 66 million euros, prior year. EBITDA increased only slightly to 163 million euros from 162 million euros. Adjusted net income rose by 10% to 88 million euros from 80 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA grew by 10% to 188 million euros in the first quarter of 2017 compared to 170 million euros, pror year. Underlying basic earnings per share was 0.39 euros compared to 0.37 euros.



First-quarter revenue was up 13% to 910 million euros from 802 million euros, previous year. External revenues in the Broadcasting German-speaking segment increased by 2% to 502 million euros in the first quarter of 2017 from 493 million euros, prior year.



Thomas Ebeling, CEO of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, said: 'We've started well into 2017. The most important growth driver is our commerce portfolio, which has accelerated our revenue growth and sustainably strengthened the earnings base of the Group. Today, we are already generating a significant share of our revenues with new and digital business models.'



For 2017, ProSiebenSat.1's objective remains to increase consolidated revenues by at least a high single-digit percentage for the full year. The company is anticipating new record earnings figures: adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income are once again expected to exceed the previous year's levels in 2017.



ProSiebenSat.1 Group said it is well on track to achieve financial targets for 2018. ProSiebenSat.1 is aiming to generate consolidated revenues of 4.5 billion euros in 2018. The digital business is expected to contribute 1.7 billion euros in revenues. Adjusted EBITDA is targeted to reach 1.15 billion euros in 2018.



