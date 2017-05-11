

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbone Brothers Plc (RAT.L), a provider of investment and wealth management services, Thursday reported net operating income of 70.6 million pounds for the first quarter, reflecting nearly 20 percent growth year-over-year, driven by double-digit growth in investment management.



Boosted by strong investment markets and continuing growth, the Group's total Funds under Management totaled 35.8 billion pounds at the end of the first quarter, up more than 22 percent from a year ago.



While net growth of FuM in Investment Management was about 20 percent, net growth of FuM in Unit Trusts was nearly 38 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX