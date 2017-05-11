

REUTLINGEN (dpa-AFX) - High tech equipment manufacturer Manz AG (MANZF.PK) reported that its first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT was 20.0 million euros, compared to negative 2.5 million euros in the prior year. Consolidated net results came to 18.8 million euros, compared to negative 3.2 million euros last year. Per-share results were 2.43 euros" compared to negative 0.58 euros in the prior year.



Dieter Manz, CEO and founder of Manz AG, said, 'Looking at our forecast of a significant increase in revenues to at least 350 million euros and positive earnings before interest and taxes, we strongly believe that Manz AG continues to be on target. In addition to pioneering developments in the business unit Solar, good prospects in the Electronics business unit due to continuing momentum in the display business, good growth prospects in the Energy Storage business unit and the Talus joint venture in the Contract Manufacturing segment keep us optimistic about 2017.'



The as-expected weak performance in the first quarter of 2017 led to a reduction in revenues by 26.2% to 47.6 million euros from last year, not least due to the development of the Energy Storage business unit.



Dieter Manz intends to be elected to the Supervisory Board at the regular Annual General Meeting on July 4, 2017, and to resign from Manz AG's Managing Board. Management of the company will be transferred into the hands of an experienced management team. In this context, Eckhard Hörner-Marass, the current Chief Technology Officer, will assume the duties of the Chief Executive Officer.



