American Business Awards bestows prestigious recognition on first-of-its-kind CX analytics innovation

Cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence leader InMoment today announced that recently launched, first-of-its-kind technology Discover has been recognized as one of the top new products in the United States for 2017.

Since its release, InMoment Discover™ has helped global brands across industries as diverse as telecommunications, finance, hospitality and retail gain a stronger insight into how the customer experience impacts their business. According to Cabela's Senior Retail Business Intelligence Analyst Jocelyn Wieser, Discover generates a level of intelligence from both structured and unstructured data that has "never been done before."

According to the research firm, Gartner, "fast data" and "actionable data" will replace big data. The firm also foresees approaches to data and analytics transitioning from a more siloed, backward-looking reflection of past performance, to informing action across the entire enterprise and creating business growth.

"Discover's ability to analyze customer data, in real time, all of the time, gives us an unprecedented window into the known and unknown elements impacting our business," said Weiser. "It's literally impossible to quantify the value of what Discover can do. Even a team of analysts working full time could not accomplish this feat. With Discover constantly monitoring our customer data, my team can focus their time and considerable talents on the most strategic projects. The intelligence we're able to surface is transforming our insights from a historical snapshot into a real-time guidance system for every area of our business."

InMoment's Discover constantly monitors and mines a massive range of data to take brands beyond insights to CX intelligence -- always-on, customer-sourced intelligence for the entire enterprise. Discover ingests and analyzes a comprehensive set of customer and contextual data from any source. Operational, financial and digital data about the brand, as well as rich "human data" from customers, such as social reviews, customer comments, voice and video files, agent notes and emails, fuel Discover's rich insights. From there, Discover harnesses InMoment's proprietary CX-tuned analytics engine to surface both known and unknown patterns, trends and anomalies as they arise and then routes the information to the right people across an organization in real time, all of the time.

"We're honored to be recognized again as a leader and visionary for innovative customer experience solutions," said InMoment CEO Andrew Joiner. "Big data and business intelligence tools have taken a static, rear-view mirror approach, analyzing primarily structured data in their quest for meaningful insights. At the same time, the disproportionate percentage of big data -- the unstructured, human data found in social data, emails, voice and video files, and comments -- has been left completely untapped. Discover unlocks the floodgates to mine the full range of customer and contextual data in real time, providing a current view of the customer experience in the context of your business. This is a fundamentally new way of approaching both data and customer experience, and a first step in unleashing the full potential of the impact of CX on business outcomes."

About InMoment

InMoment™ is a cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform, arming brands with compelling customer insights to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. InMoment's industry-leading analytics power a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), Employee Engagement, and Social Reviews Advocacy solutions. InMoment also provides strategic guidance, support, and related services to more than 350 brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

