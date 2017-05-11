

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Unite Group plc. (UTG.L), a developer and manager of student accommodation in the UK, said that Unite Students issued a trading update for the period from 1 January 2017 to date, ahead of its Annual General Meeting to be held today.



Unite Students noted that the business continued to perform strongly in 2017 with good levels of demand for its accommodation from students from the UK, the EU and other international students.



This demand translated into a strong lettings performance, with reservations at 82 percent at 11 May, compared to 80 percent in 2016, at pricing that is supportive of like for like rental growth of 3.0 percent to 3.5 percent.



In addition, the company said it made good progress in enhancing the quality of the portfolio, recycling 434 million pounds from the sale of non-core assets, which will be used to fund the company's development pipeline through to the end of 2019.



The company also noted that it made positive progress following the acquisition of its first major on-campus portfolio at Aston University with reservations across the property already at over 90 percent for the 2017/18 academic year.



Richard Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Unite Students, said, 'Our lettings for 2017/18 are substantially under-pinned and given the ongoing high demand for quality accommodation from students and Universities alike, we remain confident in the outlook for the remainder of the year and beyond.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX