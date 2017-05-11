LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Posting of Report & Accounts

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

11 May 2017

London and Associated Properties PLC

Annual Report and Notice of AGM

London and Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or "the Company") confirms it has posted, its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2016, Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on Tuesday, 6 June 2017) and Form of Proxy to shareholders on Wednesday, 10 May 2017.

The document was published on the Company's website and a copy posted to all shareholders who had requested a printed copy. A form of proxy and attendance card was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

A RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM and the proxy form was made on 28 April 2017.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the Company's registered office, 24 Bruton Place, London, W1J 6NE and is available for download from www.lap.co.uk

Ends.

Contact:

Anil Thapar, Company Secretary, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000