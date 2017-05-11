

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Packaging and paper company Mondi Plc. (MNDI.L) reported Thursday that its first-quarter underlying operating profit was 252 million euros, down 6% from 269 million euros last year.



The company noted that strong sales volume growth was more than offset by a significantly lower forestry fair value gain, inflationary cost pressures and lower average selling prices.



Underlying operating profit was up 12% sequentially, as the Group benefited from higher sales volumes and prices.



In its trading update, the company noted that sales volumes grew across the Group's Packaging Paper, Fibre Packaging and Consumer Packaging business units compared to the first quarter of 2016.



The company said reviewed results for the half-year ending 30 June 2017 will be published on August 3.



Looking ahead, the company said in its statement, 'As previously advised, we are experiencing some inflationary cost pressures across the Group and the forestry fair value gain is expected to be lower than in 2016. Supported by good demand, we have successfully implemented price increases in a number of key paper grades and we expect to continue to benefit from our recently completed capital projects and acquisitions. We remain confident of making progress in the year and continuing to deliver industry leading returns.'



