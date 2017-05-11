What you need to know:



We are experiencing incident regarding GCF feed related to filtering. Problem will soon be corrected but all the GCF customers must reconnect to the system.



Reconnection must be done from the start of the day (sequence number 1).



Where can I find additional information?



For questions regarding this notice please contact: DataProducts@nasdaq.com.



For technical details please contact operator: operator@nasdaq.com , +468 405 6410